Police investigate armed robbery

On Sunday, 22nd December, 2024, an armed robbery occurred at a business establishment on Charles Saunders Highway shortly before 2:00 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, a masked male, armed with a firearm, entered the establishment and confronted an employee. The suspect stole cash belonging to the business before fleeing the scene in an eastern direction.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

