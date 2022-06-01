“POLICE WILL ACT”: Authorities investigating possibility of serial rapist on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As police search for the man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault matter on Grand Bahama, authorities were exploring whether he is connected to a spate of other assaults on the island, some of which targeted visitors.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said he was familiar with an allegation of sexual assault involving a Canadian man and an American woman.

“The only one I’ve seen reported because I was on a fact-finding trip last week, was the one of a visitor by a visitor and unfortunately, that happens a lot in tourist destinations at particular times of the year,” the minister said.

“We continue to make it as easy and painless as possible for rape victims to make reports; to be accommodating to their reports and to encourage them to do so.

“At the same time, it is a challenge when you have that type of an offense, because as I said, one may understand the motivations for a lot of crimes; one has difficulty understanding the motivation for rape.”

It was pointed out that there have been three reported rapes on Grand Bahama in the past three weeks, in addition to several other incidents on other islands, including New Providence.

Munroe said: “All rapes are a problem; all of them are a concern. They’re devastating to the victim.

“It causes lifetime consequences and injury and so it is an offense that one must deal with very, very seriously.

“If you break my arm or punch me, I will heal. For rape, it is something that lasts a lifetime.

“And so, it is something that we’re very serious about and everyone must take it seriously, and everyone must seek to do their best to one, guard against it.

“So, if you see somebody in a vulnerable position you don’t turn your back and leave them in that position.

“And two, if you come across somebody who’s a victim, you have to exercise humanity and care for them.

“And so, the police will act. They have a dedicated sexual offenses unit and they will be tracking and working on it to see if there is something concerning like a serial rapist.”