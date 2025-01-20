Police warn of phishing scam

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Financial Crimes Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force wishes to alert members of the

public to a phishing scam in which fraudsters are impersonating legitimate financial institutions.

“These scammers are sending SMS messages and notifications that appear to be from local banks, urging recipients to download a link and enter their personal banking information,” police said.

The public is strongly urged to exercise extreme vigilance and refrain from clicking on any links from unknown or suspicious sources. Engaging with these fraudulent messages can lead to compromised bank accounts and financial loss, authorities warned.

If individuals receive any notification prompting them to update or alter their banking details, they should immediately contact their financial institution by calling the official customer service number or visiting their local branch, law enforcement officials said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force remains committed to protecting citizens from financial fraud and

urges the public to report any suspicious activity.