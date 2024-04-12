Police Still Searching For Hit & Run Driver

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the driver responsible for fatally killing a 61-year-old male during a traffic accident that occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Monday April 8, 2024.

Preliminary reports revealed that the driver, who fled the scene after the incident happened, was

allegedly traveling north on Sir Milo Butler Highway when the male pedestrian was struck as he attempted to cross the highway from the median to the western side of Sir Milo Butler Highway.

The vehicle in question is described as a red American model vehicle, with front-end damages.

Police are once again appealing to members of the public who may have seen or have knowledge

of this fatal hit and run accident to contact the Traffic Division at 397-8050, 393-7713, or visit the nearest police station. Kid

The Traffic Department is actively investigating this incident further.