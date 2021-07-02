Police shoot armed robbery suspect

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police shot a man multiple times on a side street in the Coconut Grove area after he reportedly pointed a firearm at officers during a chase.

The suspect was transported to hospital; however, his condition was unknown.

On scene, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said officers acting on information from the public about two suspects brandishing firearms in the area of Fourth Street, Coconut Grove, found and engaged two men, who ran.

“They ran through a street and as a result; coming through a shortcut officers observed a young man brandishing a firearm. When he saw the officers, he pointed his firearm in their direction,” Peter said.

“One the officers discharged his service weapon at the suspect, hitting him multiple times.

“The suspect then dropped the weapon in his possession and the officers then, in turn, arrested the suspect.”

According to Peters, emergency medical services transported the suspect to hospital.

He was unable to speak to his condition.

He said the weapon was recovered along with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Peters thanked the public for remaining vigilant, and acting by contacting police after observing the men with the firearms.

“We were able to act as quick as possible,” Peters told the media.

“We want to continue to advise members of the public to pass the information onto us because tonight, someone’s life was saved thanks to someone who had the courage enough to call the police. We acted and tonight we can say one individual is in custody at this time.”