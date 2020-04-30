Police shoot and kill Abaco man ‘who attempted to chop them’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police shot and killed a man who attempted to chop them with a machete as they sought to break up a dispute between neighbors in Abaco.

Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles, the new head the Central Detective Unit, said the matter has been handed over to Her Majesty’s Coroner for further investigations.

According to reports, police responded to a dispute involving neighbors in the settlement of Dundas Town shortly after 10pm.

“Upon their arrival, the officers were attacked by a male armed with a machete, who attempted to chop them,” Knowles said.

“The officers being in fear for their lives, discharged their service weapons in the direction of the male, hitting and fatally wounding him. Prior to the police arrival, two persons were injured and transported where they were treated and discharged.”