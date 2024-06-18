Police seize suspected drugs, firearms and ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers attached to Operation Ceasefire, inclusive of officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) seized two (2) firearms, along with a large quantity of ammunition and suspected marijuana on Monday 17th June 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 9:30 p.m., officers conducted a search of a wooden
structure on Montgomery Avenue off Carmichael Road where they discovered a high-powered
firearm, a handgun, ammunition and a large quantity of suspected marijuana.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, police said.

The estimated weight and street value of the drugs is unknown at this time.

Investigations continue.

