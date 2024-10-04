Police seize five firearms, suspects arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police arrested six adults in separate incidents following the confiscation of five (5) firearms that

contained ammunition.

In the first incident, shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Quarry Mission Road, where they discovered and confiscated a firearm that contained ammunition concealed in a compartment of a watercraft on the exterior, which led to the arrest of the four occupants, one female aged 26 and three males aged 23, 26, and 28.

In the second incident, around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024, officers acting on information searched an abandoned building located at Third Street, Coconut Grove, discovering and confiscating two (2) high-powered weapons. This discovery resulted in no arrests, police said.

In the third incident, shortly after 1:00 a.m., on Friday, October 4, 2024 officers from the Mobile Division, while on mobile patrol in the area of East Street south, and Soldier Road conducted a routine vehicle stop and search of a black Toyota Passo. During the search of the vehicle, officers discovered a firearm containing ammunition, which led to the arrest of the sole occupant, a 31-year-

old male, authorities revealed.

In the final incident, shortly before 3:00 a.m., on Friday, October 4, 2024, officers went to an abandoned structure on Deveaux and Market Streets, where they observed a lone male who fled upon seeing them while discarding a firearm in the process, investigators said.

This resulted in a brief pursuit that led

to the 35-year-old’s apprehension and the retrieval of an unlicensed firearm, which he discarded.