Police seize ammunition, suspect arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Tuesday February 4, 2025, officers from Operation Black Scorpion seized ammunition and arrested an adult male shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that a search warrant was executed at a home on Coco Plum Close, where a quantity of ammunition was found, police said.

This led to the arrest of a 25-year-old male occupant, investigators confirmed.

Operation Black Scorpion is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.