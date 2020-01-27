Police seize 40 lbs. of suspected marijuana in GB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have arrested a man in connection with the discovery of two garbage bags of suspected marijuana with a street value of $40,000.

The suspected marijuana weighed in at 40 lbs., according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder.

ASP Pinder said the discovery was made by officers from the Rapid Response Unit shortly after 5pm on Friday.

“The unit conducted a search of bushes in the Spinney Road area through a footpath near a residential home and discovered two garbage bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana,” Pinder said.

Meanwhile, police in New Providence are look for two men in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday evening.

According to reports, a man and woman were approached by two armed men as pulled into a residence on Ann Drive, Winton Meadows, shortly after 11pm.

The men robbed them of cash and other items before escaping in their 2012 Chevy Silverado truck.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Yamacraw Road a short time later.

Police confirmed mo one was injured during this incident.