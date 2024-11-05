MURDER 105: Police seek suspect in fatal dispute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively searching for a male suspect in connection with the death of a man on Monday 04th November, 2024, in Bain Town.

Preliminary reports indicate that a social gathering was taking place at a home on Augusta Street. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., an argument ensued between two (2) men in the backyard. The dispute escalated, resulting in one of the men striking the other with an object. The victim collapsed from head injuries, and the suspect fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene but did not find any vital signs of life.