Police seek armed robbery suspects

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are searching for two (2) male suspects who reportedly robbed another male on Tuesday 15th October, 2024, while in the area of East Street.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was leaving a business establishment shortly after 5:00 p.m. when two (2) males approached; one of them, who is known to the victim, brandished a firearm and robbed him of his wrist watch, before both males fled the area on foot.

Police are appealing to anyone with additional information regarding this incident to please contact 911,919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or anonymously submit tips through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).