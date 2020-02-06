UPDATED: Child left at Carlton E Francis collected by parent

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the little boy was collected by his father.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said: “We wish to inform you that the father of this child saw the notice and collected his son.

“He stated that he went to collect him but after not finding him at school he assumed his mummy collected him.”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are searching for the parents of a young student who was left at Carlton E Francis Primary today.

The little boy is presently at the Southeastern Police Station, according to Superintendent Shanta Knowles.

Knowles said: “This student was left at Carlton Francis school today.

“He is not saying his name or giving any information as to his parents or their address. Can you assist with disseminating his photo please.

“He is presently at Southeastern Station,” she added.

This is a developing story.