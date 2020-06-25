Police searching for missing teen

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities were yesterday searching for 15-year-old Ernicia Nixon, who was last seen at her Hepburn Way, Andros Avenue home on Monday.

According to a missing persons bulletin, Nixon went missing sometime after 4.30pm.

She is described as slim, of light brown complexion and five foot, six inches.

Police appealed to anyone in the public with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact them.

The Criminal Investigation Division can be reached on 502-9991, 502-992, 502-9968 and 502-9971.