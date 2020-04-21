Police searching for armed and extremely dangerous man

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have posted a wanted bulletin for an “armed and extremely dangerous” 25-year-old man.

The bulletin indicates the Central Detective Unit is searching for Kevin Clinton Smith aka “Blue” in connection with a murder.

Smith’s last residence was Bimini Place, Hawksbill, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“He is described as standing at 5’6” in height, weighing 110 lbs. with dark brown complexion and is slim built,” read a statement.

“Please do not approach. If seen, you must contact the police at the Central Detective Unit at telephone #350-3106 thru12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.”