Police search for three men in connection with armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday January 15, 2025, involving three male suspects.

Initial reports indicate that the suspects, all armed with firearms, confronted a group of males gathered on East Street South, north of Victoria Boulevard.They robbed the men of cash and other personal belongings before fleeing the scene in a black Japanese-model vehicle, traveling north on East Street, according to police.

Investigation continues.