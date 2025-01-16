Watch ILTV Live
Police search for three men in connection with armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday January 15, 2025, involving three male suspects.

Initial reports indicate that the suspects, all armed with firearms, confronted a group of males gathered on East Street South, north of Victoria Boulevard.They robbed the men of cash and other personal belongings before fleeing the scene in a black Japanese-model vehicle, traveling north on East Street, according to police.

Investigation continues.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
