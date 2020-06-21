Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have issued a missing bulletin for 12-year-old Kooban Mitchell Barr.

In the notice posted this morning, Kooban was last seen leaving his residence at 11am yesterday.

His last known address is a Farrington Road, opposite the Esso on the Run gas station, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact police at 502-9991/2; 502-9968, 502-9971; or emergency 911; the National Crime Prevention Office at 302-8430/1; and Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).