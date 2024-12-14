Police search for armed robbery suspects

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are searching for two male suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

According to initial reports, the victim was parked on Collins Avenue near Seventh Terrace, sitting in a dark purple 2012 Nissan Note, license plate #AF4619, when two unknown males approached the vehicle. One of the suspects, armed with a firearm, robbed the victim of the vehicle. The suspects then fled north along Collins Avenue in the stolen car.

Police are appealing to the public for information that could assist the investigation. Please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).