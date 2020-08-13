Police say no reports of grocery store robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There have been no reports to police concerning alleged robberies at grocery stories despite social media claims, according to Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles.

In one voice note, a woman claims that a friend was robbed after leaving a food store.

It was further claimed that the victim was entering her car and getting ready to leave when a vehicle pulled up on the side of her and the occupants inside demanded that she turn over all of her groceries.

The assailants allegedly did not ask for money or anything else before pulling off with the items.

Knowles, head the Central Detective Unit, said police are aware of the viral claims but received no reports of similar incidents to date.

“We are hearing about it and I’ve heard the voice note but no one has come into any of the stations to report it,” Knowles told Eyewitness News.

“Reporting it to social media does not mean it’s reported to us, reporting it to the media does not mean it’s reported to us.

“None of those incidents have been reported to police.”

Knowles encouraged anyone who may be a victim of a crime to go to their nearest police station and report the matter.

“That’s the only way we can start any investigations”, she said.

The Bahamas remains on a 24-hour lockdown.

Grocery stores are allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7am to 7pm for the general public, and on Saturday from 7am to 5pm for essential workers only.

Other services allowed to operate on those days from 7am to 5pm include, water depots, pharmacies from curbside and takeaway windows, hardware stores with curbside service, and gas stations for external services only.

Commercial banks, international banks, and trust companies are allowed to have a skeleton team to support restricted hours of operation until 1pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

All businesses are required to suspend operations, with staff working remotely where possible, with no curbside, takeaway dining or retail operations.

The lockdown is expected to remain in effect until August 19, and will be reassessed near the end of the period.