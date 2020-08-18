Police recover six illegal firearms, seven men arrested in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seven men have been arrested and six guns recovered in separate incidents on Monday.

Police said officers found two guns and ammunition when they searched an abandoned building at Williams Street, Faith Gardens shortly before 10am.

A black Glock 17 Austria pistol with (2) two unfired rounds of ammunition and a black FNS 9mm pistol, were recovered.

A short time later, officers conducted a search of a property at Cambridge Lane off Nassau Street and recovered a black .40 Taurus pistol with six unfired rounds of ammunition.

Six men were arrested during this incident, police said.

Shortly after 3pm, police on patrol spotted a man who looked suspicious while on Belshore Road, Belair Estate.

The suspect ran after he noticed the patrol unit, and the officers noticed the suspect threw an object from his body as they chased him.

According to police, the man was later captured and brought back to the area where the item was thrown.

After searching the area, officers recovered a black .40 Glock pistol and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Police from the Operations Unit recovered the next weapon an hour later in the area of Boyd Road,

Acting on information, officers were led to a track road behind a business establishment that took them to Pit Road.

The officers conducted a search of the area and recovered a black and purple SCCY 9mm pistol with five unfired rounds of ammunition.

No arrest was made during this incident.

In the fifth incident, officers from the Drug Enforcement and the K9 Units, while in Garden Hills #1, were in the vicinity of the public park shortly after 5pm.

The officers observed a group of men on the basketball court acting in a suspicious manner.

The men reportedly fled the area of the bleacher after spotting the police.

K9 Rex was deployed and later alerted his handler to a blue bag.

Officers inspected the bag and recovered a black .40 Austria Glock pistol containing nine unfired rounds of ammunition.

No arrest was made during this incident.

Meanwhile, police recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana in two separate incidents on Monday.

The first seizure was made shortly after 1pm on Cowpen Road.

Police said officers spotted a man who aroused their suspicion, but he fled as they attempted to stop and question him. Police chased the the suspect, who dropped a black bag as he escaped.

The officers returned to the bag and discovered that it contained a quantity of suspected marijuana.

In the second incident, officers from the Drug Enforcement and the K9 Units were in the area of Hibiscus Way, Garden Hills, when they noticed a group of men sitting at the end of the street shortly before 4pm.

Police said one of the men looked in the direction of the officers and quickly jumped over a chain linked fence.

This reportedly aroused their suspicions and they conducted a search of the remaining men.

“K9 Rexo was deployed to search the surrounding area, and he later alerted his handler to an object; on close inspection officers recovered a quantity of marijuana. The male was arrested and taken into custody.”