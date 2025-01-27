Police recover firearm

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Monday January 27, 2025, after 2:00 a.m., police recovered a firearm in the vicinity of East Street South and Sea Link Drive.

Initial reports indicate that officers attempted to stop a male motorcyclist for a routine check when he refused to comply, leading to a brief pursuit.

During the chase, the individual discarded an object, which was later identified as a firearm, police said.

The suspect managed to evade being arrested, authorities noted.

Investigation continues.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to these matters. Please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).