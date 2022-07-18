Police recover $18k in stolen property

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men are in police custody after they were found in possession of more than $18,000 in stolen property.

According to reports, the men were arrested on Friday after police officers attached to the Cable Beach Station received a house-breaking report made the same day.

The suspects reportedly broke into a vacation home located in the Sea Beach Estates area and stole an assortment of jewelry and electronic items.

“Acting on information, Cable Beach officers proceeded to Montel Heights where they arrested a 32-year-old male after he was found in possession of a pair of apple air pods and diamond rings which were reportedly stolen,” read the police report.

“Further intelligence, led officers to a home situated at Millers Close off Market Street where a second suspect, age 30 years, was arrested after being found in possession of IPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and jewelry, all of which were reportedly stolen from the vacation home.”

“Police are investigating and wish to remind members of the public who purchase stolen items, that when caught they will be prosecuted,” the report added.

On Saturday, police also arrested an 18-year-old man of Minnie Street after he was found in possession of flat-screen televisions, DJ equipment, Ipads, assorted meats, and an undisclosed amount of cash, all of which were reportedly stolen.