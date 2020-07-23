Police record 51 percent drop in domestic-related incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Domestic-related incidents declined by more than half for the first six months of the year, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle revealed yesterday.

Overall, there were 2,576 domestic related cases between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

This represents a 51 percent drop when compared to the 1,263 incidents that stemmed from domestic matters in the same period in 2020.

As the country underwent extensive curfews and lockdowns, including shelter in place measures, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were heightened concerns about incidents of domestic violence.

The reported incidents were cases where a “relation was noted between the victim and perpetrator”.

In the first half of 2019, there were 624 incidents of assault in which domestic abuse was related, compared to the 2017 incidents in 2020 — a decrease of 67 percent.

Domestic related cases of harassment declined 82 percent — from 49 to nine.

Similarly, domestic violence matters where there were threats of harm dropped 71 percent — 177 to 52.

There were 14 cases of threats of arson in the first six months of 2019.

In the same period this year, there were three threats of arson related to domestic violence.

According to the data, domestic related incidents where assistance was requested declined by 35 percent — from 823 incidents in the first half of 2019 to 539 incidents in the same period this year.

There were two stabbing, two murders and one attempted murder in the last six months stemming from a domestic matter.

