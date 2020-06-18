Police officers to wear body cams by August

Non-lethal force devices still being explored

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With concerns regarding encounters between police officers and citizens across the globe, the government of The Bahamas will rollout 200 body-worn and dash-cameras for officers on the frontlines by August of this year.

In February, the government invested nearly $700,000 on the equipment, which has arrived in The Bahamas.

During the budget debate, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said the government has sought to keep relevant with critical issues involving policing, and Bahamians, like citizens around the world, expect officers to perform their duties with the highest degree of professionalism.

“This is why our government has invested in technologies that will strengthen police accountability and transparency,” he said.

He continued: “This is being complemented by the Neigbhourhood Watch Programme and the re- established Police Complaints Inspectorate.”

According to the minister, training is ongoing online for the use of the cameras due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The signaling units for the dashcams have been installed in the new patrol vehicles, according to Dames, who announced another $232,000 will be expended this month, and another $232,000 will be spend during the upcoming fiscal year for maintenance.

“This cutting-edge police technology is expected to provide critical evidence for both internal and external investigations,” Dames said.

The announcement of the rollout of body-worn cameras comes days after police officers shot and killed three men who “ambushed” one of the officers on Cowpen Road.

The standoff prompted debate about justifiable force.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said while he was exploring introducing non-lethal weapons, the public should expect officers to defend themselves when confronted and shot at.

Today, Dames reaffirmed the government was exploring less than lethal devices for the police force as part of a use of force continuum policy initiative.

Downward crime trend attributed to technology

Announcing crime has trended downward overall by three percent between January 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020, the minister said this can be attributed to the work of law enforcement agencies and the integration of additional technology such as closed circuit television (CCTV).

In the budget, the government has increased the allocation for CCTV by 700 percent — from $200,000 to $1.62 million.

Dames said this month over $985,000 will be invested to advance the program.

The end result, following all installments, will be 750 operational cameras.

Seventy-five cameras have already been installed in key hotspots, according to the minister.

Over $1.3 million invested in ShotSpotter technology in 2019/2020. Another $600,000 investment will be made in the upcoming fiscal period.

The technology, which detects gunshots, has detected 920 shootings, the majority of which took place in eastern and central New Providence.