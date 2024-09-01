Watch ILTV Live
POLICE: No school stabbings last academic year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – No stabbing incidents were reported for the 2023/ 2024 academic year according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna .

During the previous school year when students returned to face to face learning following covid -19 there was an uptick in school violence at a number of public institutions specifically stabbing incidents.

At a press conference addressing school reopening , ACP Hanna credited the success partly to the school policing program . The most recent stabbing incident, as per Eyewitness News records, occurred in 2023 at C.R Walker Senior High School. An 11th grader was apprehended to aid in the investigation.

