Police make arrests after recovering stolen vehicle

Initial reports from police indicate that after 11:30 a.m., the victim was outside a home on West Bay Street when he was confronted by an unknown male armed with a firearm. The suspect allegedly forced the victim into the home, where he was restrained, and a second suspect entered the residence. The victim was reportedly assaulted before the suspects stole his blue Nissan Sylphy and left the scene.

Acting on information, officers from the Western Division recovered the stolen vehicle near Nirvana Beach and arrested three (3) men, aged 61, 34, and 34.