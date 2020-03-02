Police kill armed man during routine patrol

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police shot and killed a man after he pointed a gun at officers on routine patrol Saturday evening.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said officers stopped a black vehicle on Police on Washington Street off Balfour Avenue shortly after 11pm.

“A male came from the vehicle, armed with a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officers,” she said.

“The officers being in fear for their lives, discharged their service weapons in the direction of the male, who ran to the rear of a home, where he was discovered deceased.”

Knowles said a 9 millimeter pistol was recovered, adding Her Majesty’s Coroner will investigate the incident.

Meanwhile in other crime matters, an armed man shot up a nightclub on Nassau Street shortly after 1am on Sunday.

The shooting that left a woman hospitalized and a man with minor injuries, Knowles said.

The man reportedly entered the club and opened fire on the patrons before escaping.

Knowles said the injured pair were transported to hospital, where the female is listed in critical condition and the man was treated and discharged.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery that took place shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

Knowles said a woman was standing next to her vehicle on the Eastern Road, when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of a blue Nissan Versa License #AR8486.

Anyone with information that may assist police investigations can contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.