Police issues public notice on COVID-19 Emergency Powers Order

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has established an COVID-19 information hotline number 311 and email for official correspondence purposes.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a nation-wide partial shutdown for the next 11 days as officials ramp up measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order, 2020, include a nightly curfew and shutdown of all non-essential businesses and organizations – with a few exceptions, public transportation and commercial sailing; and all events, parties or gatherings.

According to a public notice, Character Reference, Firearms Licensing and Chassis Check Offices of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are closed.

Persons being electronically monitored are reminded that in addition to their bail conditions, they are also required to abide by the stipulations of the Emergency Order.

The public is advised to use 911 or 919 for emergencies.

All businesses, corporations and companies requiring permission to commute the streets of The Bahamas during the mandatory curfew, must contact the information hotline number 311 for approval, the public notice read.

It continued: “Businesses, corporations, companies and hoteliers that are exempted from the emergency order and whose employees are required to traverse the streets of the Bahamas during the mandatory curfew should provide a listing of employees via email covid19@rbpf.bs.

The government released an additional list of businesses and undertakings that are exempt from the partial shutdown.

These include: a business licensed to provide security guard; a life and health insurance broker and agency from 9am to 5pm; a wholesale bakery from 9am to 5pm; a hardware store, for the purposes of taking purchase orders from licensed contractors and delivery to the job-site from 9am to 5pm; credit union from 9am to 5pm; and Arawak Port Development Company.

Those exemptions dictate that only essential workers necessary for the performance of the core functions are utilized while adhering to at all times, the social distancing requirements specified in the Order.

The police notice continued: “Security Companies requiring their employees to be out during this period, must submit a listing to the aforementioned email address. Once the listing is provided there will be no need to contact the 311 information hotline.

“All hotel workers, security guards and other essential workers that are required to be on the streets of The Bahamas during the curfew hours, must adorn their uniforms and be in possession of a work identification card.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force COVID-19 Command Center is open twenty-four hours, and can be reached at 326-871, 326-6346, 356-9455 and/or 322-1051.

The Command Center can also be contacted via WhatsApp number 806-6852.

The notice read: “The Royal Bahamas Police Force seeks the public’s cooperation with these changes in order to minimize unnecessary confrontation and possible subsequent arrests and inconvenience as we seek to keep The Bahamas safe and prevent further spread of the COVIF-19 Virus.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force thanks you for your cooperation while this Order remains in effect.”