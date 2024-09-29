Police issue alert for stolen vehicles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying person(s) responsible for stealing the following

vehicles on Saturday, September 28, 2024:

1. A black 2013 Nissan Juke L/P#AX4926 – stolen from Sugar Apple Street-Pinewood Gardens

2. A burgundy Nissan Note L/P# AS1603 – stolen from Fish Fry-Western Esplanade parking lot

3. A burgundy 2013 Nissan Note L/P#

– AZ8006 stolen from Park Road off Isle Way-Malcolm Road

If you have any information about these thefts or observe these vehicles, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).