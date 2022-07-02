POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING: Officer kills armed robbery suspect off Soldier Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police shot and killed a man in the Soldier Road area yesterday after he reportedly opened fire on them.

Police Superintendent Audley Peter said yesterday that it was sometime after noon when the police control room received reports of an individual being robbed on Soldier Road.

Officers responding to the incident went to Goggle Eye Road where they reportedly saw a man fitting the description of the suspect.

“That individual was beckoned to stop by the officers, however, he produced a firearm and engaged the officers,” Peters said.

“Being aware of the threat towards their life used their service weapons and discharged them, hitting the suspect.”

The man attempted to flee the scene, but collapsed a short distance away.

Peters said that EMS personnel were called to the scene and transported the man, who was still conscious at the time, to Princess Margaret Hospital.

But the man was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He is believed to be in his mid-20s to early 30s.

An area resident, who spoke with Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity claimed to have heard police cautioning the man to “get on the ground” before hearing shots.

“Then I hear shots on the corner right hear,” he said, adding that “I feel kind of bad; you know these young guys — I don’t know — they just wouldn’t put down the guns”.

Peters added that he was unable to say if the suspect was known to the police.

When asked, Peters said responding officers were wearing body-worn cameras “from all indications”.