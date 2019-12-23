Police investigating weekend armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating three weekend armed robberies in the capital.

In the first incident, a man was walking on Hamster Road when he was approached by a man armed with a gun shortly after 6am on Friday.

The gunman robbed the man of his cellphone and wallet, which contained cash and other personal items before escaping on foot.

The second incident took place shortly after 4am on Saturday.

“Two females were in a black Nissan Tida on Newbold Street off Market Street, when a dark coloured Honda pulled directly behind them,” read a police report.

“Two males armed with a firearm exited the Honda, ordered the females out of the vehicle they were in and robbed them of a handbag containing cash and the Nissan Tida before making good their escape.”

It read: “A short time later the Nisan Tida was discovered by officers in the area of Celery Drive off Blue Hill Road.”