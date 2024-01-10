Police investigating tourist death following snorkelling expedition

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Asian male tourist from New Jersey that occurred on Wednesday 10 January 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 11:00 a.m., the 66-year-old victim began experiencing difficulties while snorkeling at Athol Island and while attempting to board a vessel he collapsed.

Personnel onboard the vessel immediately administered CPR to the victim, who was transported to Paradise Island where emergency medical technicians awaited his arrival.

The victim, who remained unresponsive was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.

Investigations continue into this matter.