Police investigating Seabreeze murder, shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the murder of a man parked in front of a residence on Pine Yard Road yesterday afternoon.

According to reports, the man was parked in a Honda Edix awaiting the return of his passenger when a burgundy Nissan Cube pulled alongside his vehicle shortly before 3pm.

A man reportedly exited the Cube, produced a handgun and shot the driver, then got back into the car and sped off.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services but later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a shooting incident in Nassau Village shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

A man and woman were on the porch of a residence on Lawson Avenue, when a dark colored Nissan March pulled up to the home.

According to police, a man exited the March armed with a handgun and discharged it in the direction of the pair on the porch, injuring them.

The gunman returned to the vehicle and sped off, and the victims were transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services.

Police said the victims are listed in stable condition.

Officers also recovered a a quantity of suspected marijuana in two separate incidents on Tuesday.