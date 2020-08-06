Police investigating Seabreeze murder, shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the murder of a man parked in front of a residence on Pine Yard Road yesterday afternoon.
According to reports, the man was parked in a Honda Edix awaiting the return of his passenger when a burgundy Nissan Cube pulled alongside his vehicle shortly before 3pm.
A man reportedly exited the Cube, produced a handgun and shot the driver, then got back into the car and sped off.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services but later succumbed to his injuries.
Meanwhile, police are also investigating a shooting incident in Nassau Village shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.
A man and woman were on the porch of a residence on Lawson Avenue, when a dark colored Nissan March pulled up to the home.
According to police, a man exited the March armed with a handgun and discharged it in the direction of the pair on the porch, injuring them.
The gunman returned to the vehicle and sped off, and the victims were transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services.
Police said the victims are listed in stable condition.
Officers also recovered a a quantity of suspected marijuana in two separate incidents on Tuesday.
According to reports, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit were patrolling Hepburn Alley, when their attention was drawn to a male acting in a suspicious manner shortly after 8pm.
The officers conducted a search of the man and the surroundings, and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.
The man was arrested and taken into custody, and is expected to be formally charged in the Magistrate Court.
In the second incident, officers from the Operations Unit observed a man sitting in the doorway of an apartment on Carmen Close shortly before 9pm.
According to police, the man ran into the apartment when he saw the officers.
The officers reportedly became suspicious and immediately pursued him.
The suspect was observed throwing a bag into a western bedroom.
Police said when the suspect was captured and taken to the room, the officer recovered a bag containing a grassy substance suspected to be marijuana.
The suspect was taken into custody, and he is expected to be formally charged in the Magistrate Court.