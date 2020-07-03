Police investigating Goodmans Bay drowning

LocalJuly 3, 2020July 3, 2020 at 3:48 am Eyewitness News
Police investigating Goodmans Bay drowning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged drowning incident on Goodmans Bay beach yesterday.

According to reports, a man was swimming  along with others, when he began to tire and ingest sea water shortly after 3pm.

“One of his companions managed to assist him to the shoreline and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” the police statement read.

“However, the male was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services was summoned and following their examination of the body they found no visible signs of life.”

It added: “Investigation into this matter continues.”

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply