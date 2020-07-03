Police investigating Goodmans Bay drowning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged drowning incident on Goodmans Bay beach yesterday.

According to reports, a man was swimming along with others, when he began to tire and ingest sea water shortly after 3pm.

“One of his companions managed to assist him to the shoreline and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” the police statement read.

“However, the male was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services was summoned and following their examination of the body they found no visible signs of life.”

It added: “Investigation into this matter continues.”