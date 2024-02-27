Police investigating alleged drowning of American tourist on Abaco

Police were notified after 1 am, that the 68-year-old resident from Mississippi, U.S.A. had fallen from a vessel near Tilloo Cay.

Police, along with a search and rescue team, arrived at the scene, where they observed the victim and spoke with a relative who was aboard the vessel. It is reported that the victim was standing on the edge of the vessel when he accidentally fell into the water. Two (2) passengers immediately entered the vessel’s dingy in an attempt to rescue him.

The victim was retrieved from the water, in an unresponsive state, and administered CPR until he arrived at the local clinic, where he was examined by the local medical doctor who confirmed no vital signs of life. Investigations continue into this matter.

RBPF, PACO