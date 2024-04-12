Police Investigate Three Separate Alleged Armed Robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating three (3) separate alleged armed robberies, one of which led to the arrest of a male suspect.

The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m., on ThursdayApril 11, 2024, in the area of Mackey Street and East Bay Street. Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, while walking, was approached by an unknown male armed with a firearm who robbed her of her personal belongings before he fled, making good on his escape.

The second incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday April 11, 2024, in Flamingo

Gardens. According to initial reports, the victim arrived at a residence on Great Britain Street in his vehicle, a burgundy 2018 Nissan Cube, when a white Japanese vehicle pulled behind him. It is

reported that three (3) unknown males emerged from the vehicle, one armed with a firearm, and

robbed him of his vehicle. The culprits fled the area, traveling south, followed by the white vehicle.

Police, acting on information, subsequently arrested a 20-year-old male in connection with this incident.

In the final incident, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday April 12, 2024, initial reports revealed that the

victim, while outside a business establishment on Soldier Road, was confronted by three (3)

unknown gunmen who robbed him of his red 2007 Honda Accord L/P # AY0759 before they fled the area, traveling west along Soldier Road.

Police are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicles. Anyone

with information regarding any of these incidents, are urged to contact 911,919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2/3, or anonymous tips can be provided through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).