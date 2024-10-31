Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate three armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating three (3) separate armed robbery incidents.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday 30th October 2024, outside a business establishment located at Carmichael Road and Baillou Hill Road.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 6:00 p.m., a black Japanese-model vehicle pulled alongside the victim, and two (2) unknown males, both armed with firearms, exited the vehicle. It is reported that they physically assaulted and robbed the victim of a sum of cash and other personal belongings before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday 30th October 2024, shortly before midnight outside a business establishment on Farrington Road and Kiki Street.

According to initial reports, a light-colored Japanese-model vehicle with three (3) male occupants approached a female employee; however, two (2) of the occupants, one of them armed with a firearm, exited and robbed the employee of her personal belongings. The suspects returned to the vehicle, which left the scene heading in a northern direction on Farrington Road.

The final incident occurred on Thursday 31st October 2024, after 3:00 a.m., at a business establishment on Robinson Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that a lone male entered the establishment armed with a sharp object, approached an employee, and stole an undetermined amount of cash belonging to the business before he fled on foot, making good on his escape.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991/2. Additionally, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

