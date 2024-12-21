Police investigate sudden death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Friday, 20th December 2024, an investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult female visitor from Florida, USA.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was discovered unresponsive, floating in the waters off northern New Providence sometime around 11:00 a.m. She was retrieved and taken to the hospital, where she was examined by a doctor, who subsequently pronounced her deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, police said. Investigation continues into this matter.