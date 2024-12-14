Police investigate shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, December 14, 2024, leaving a 46-year-old man hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 7:00 a.m., the victim was walking along Quarry Mission Road, off Nassau Street, when shots were fired at him from a white Japanese-model car. The vehicle fled the scene, and the victim ran for safety.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be provided through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).