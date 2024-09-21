Police investigate shooting in area of Palmetto Avenue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An investigation is underway following a shooting incident on Friday, September 20, 2024, in the area of Palmetto Avenue.

Initial findings indicate that shortly before 7 p.m., the victim, 36, arrived home and exited his vehicle when he noticed a silver Japanese car approaching. The occupants of this vehicle opened fire, resulting in the victim sustaining a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and is currently in stable condition.

Police are actively searching for the suspect(s) involved and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS.