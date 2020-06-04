Police investigate murder, daytime robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —A man died at hospital yesterday after he was shot shortly before the start of the nationwide curfew.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said the More Avenue shooting was detected by the Shot Spotter Alert System shortly before 9pm.

On the scene, officers discovered the victim with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital by EMS but later succumbed to his injuries, Peters said.

The fatal shooting was one of two separate incidents, and four reported armed robberies yesterday.

In the second incident, three men were standing on Woods Alley when a gray colored vehicle approached them sometime around 10pm. The occupant(s) of this vehicle opened fire on them, hitting one of the males about the body. The victim was transported to hospital in a private were his condition is not known at this time.

Peters said there were four daytime armed robberies reported.

In the first incident, a woman was robbed while parked in front of a business establishment in the Palmdale business district shortly before 11am.

She was approached by a man armed with a handgun who robbed her of cash and other personal effects.

The second robbery took place sometime around 1pm.

A woman clerk was at her place of employment at Lobster Avenue when a man armed with a handgun walked into the establishment and robbed her of cash and other items.

In the third incident, a cashier was robbed at a store located on Golden Isles Road reports shortly before 3pm. Two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the establishment and robbed her of cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Another cashier was robbed about an hour later while at work in a store located in Jubilee Gardens. Two men, one of them armed with a handgun, walked in the store and robbed her of an undetermined amount of money.

The suspects fled the store on foot, according to police.