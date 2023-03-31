Police investigate latest homicide as man on motor scooter gunned down

NASSAU, BAHAMS- Police on New Providence are investigating the country’s latest homicide after a man was gunned down in the Carmichael Road area Thursday night.

According to reports, sometime around 9:30pm, the victim was driving a motor scooter in the area of St. Bart’s Road, when the occupants of a small dark coloured vehicle pulled alongside him and fire shots in his direction. The victim sustained multiple gunshot injuries about his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. T

Police are also investigating another Thursday night shooting which has left a 19 year old man of Finlayson Street in hospital. According to reports, sometime around 9:15 pm the victim was standing at the front of a relative’s home in the area of Augusta Street when he heard a loud noise and immediately felt a burning sensation in his thigh. Upon examining his leg, he realized that he had been shot. As a result, the victim was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital via private vehicle. Investigations into that incident are ongoing.