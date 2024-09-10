Police investigate late night shooting, adult male hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a shooting incident that happened on Monday September 9,

2024 in the Shirley Street area.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 11:00 p.m. the victim was at a residence on Bilney Lane, off Shirley Street, when a male known to him produced a firearm and shot him in both upper limbs.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle for medical attention and he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are actively searching for the suspect involved in this incident.