Police investigate GB murder, shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama are investigating two separate shooting incidents that killed a man and left another in hospital yesterday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said the first shoot was reported shortly before 7pm.

“Police received information of a shooting incident on Hilary Avenue, where it was reported that a male while standing in front of a residence on Hilary Avenue was shot multiple times about the body by person(s) in a vehicle,” Pinder’s statement read.

“He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance, but later succumbed to his injuries.”

The second shooting was reported less than an hour later in Hawksbill.

According to Pinder, the victim was standing in the area of Inagua Way, Hawksbill, when he was shot multiple times by one or more culprits in a vehicle.

The man was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle, and he is reportedly listed in critical condition.

Pinder said: “Police are aggressively investigating these matters and are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist in these investigation, to give them a call at telephone numbers 350-3106 through 12, 919/911 or call your nearest police station.”