Police investigate fatal shooting in Pastel Gardens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pastel Gardens on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman arrived at a residence on Peach Street. At that time, occupants of a silver Japanese-model vehicle opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where the man later succumbed to his injuries. The woman remains in stable condition.

Police are continuing their investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.