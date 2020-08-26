Police investigate country’s latest homicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man is dead following a stabbing incident on Pinedale Road early yesterday morning.

According to reports, two men got into an argument outside of a business establishment, which led to one of the men stabbing the other multiple times about the body with a sharp object sometime around 8 am.

The victim was transferred to the hospital in a private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident and/or other crime matters is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.