Police investigate armed robbery in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly robbed another male on Sunday August 25, 2024, shortly before 9:00 a.m.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was outside a licensed premises on Soldier Road and

Windsor Place Road when an unknown male approached him, armed with a sharp instrument, and robbed him of cash and other personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal

Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).