Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an armed robbery that reportedly occurred on Monday January 6, 2025, on McKinney Drive, off Carmichael Road.

According to preliminary reports, sometime after 1:00 a.m., the victim was standing on McKinney Drive when a black Japanese-model car approached and stopped nearby.

Three (3) unknown males, all armed with firearms, exited the vehicle, police said.

They robbed the victim of his personal belongings
before stealing his rented maroon Nissan Note L/P #SD9947, authorities revealed.

Two of the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle, while the third returned to the black vehicle. Both vehicles were last seen heading south on McKinney Drive, according to investigators.

Investigations continue into this matter.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

