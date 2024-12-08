Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, 7th December 2024, shortly before 12:30 p.m., an alleged armed robbery occurred at a business on Nassau Street.

Preliminary reports from police indicate that a masked gunman, armed with a firearm, entered the establishment and held an employee and several customers at gunpoint. The suspect reportedly stole cash and personal belongings from multiple individuals before fleeing the scene in a nearby silver Japanese-model vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).