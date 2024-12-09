Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating two (2) alleged armed robberies that occurred at different locations on Sunday, 8th December, 2024.

The first incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. at a take-out restaurant on East Street South.

Preliminary reports indicate that a masked male entered the establishment, brandished a firearm, and held the employees at gunpoint before stealing a quantity of cash belonging to the business. He then fled the scene in an eastern direction.

The second incident took place at a home on Mantol Street in Montell Heights around 4:15 p.m.

Initial reports suggest that the victim was sitting in a car when a male known to him approached and brandished a firearm. The suspect robbed him of cash before fleeing west on Mantol Street in a blue Japanese-model car.

If you have any information regarding these robberies, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

